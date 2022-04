The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday deported Subhash Shankar Parab from Cairo in Egypt. Parab, who was hiding in Cairo, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday after "deportation".

Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in diamantaire Nirav Modi's company, Firestar Diamond. He was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light. He is a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore bank fraud case.