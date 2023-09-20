BSP chief Mayawati on Women's Reservation Bill: 'I doubt government's intentions'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill but doubted the government's intentions in its implementaion. The women's reservation bill was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

Talking on the same tunes as the Congress, the BSP chief questioned the delay in the implementation of the Bill. She said, "According to this bill the reservation will not be provided to women in the country in the coming 15-16 years. After the passing of this bill, it wouldn't be implemented immediately. First, a census in the country would be conducted and after this delimitation of seats would be done. A census takes a lot of time...After this, only this bill would be implemented...It is clear that this bill is not brought with an intention to give reservations to women. But to give an allurement to the women before the upcoming elections..."

