'I've no relation with wrestling body': Brij Bhushan after meeting JP Nadda over suspension of WFI

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan held a press conference after meeting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president J P Nadda following the Sports Ministry's decision to suspend the WFI body on Sunday.

The Sports Ministry announced the decision on Sunday (December 24) and it brings a premature end to Sanjay Singh's reign as the president of the WFI who came into power on Thursday, December 21.

The led administrative body announced the U15 and U20 nationals on Thursday without giving prior notice and scheduled it in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh from December 28-30.

