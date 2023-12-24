'Something good has happened': Sakshi Malik gives her first reaction on WFI body's suspension | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sakshi Malik.

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has given her first reaction after the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India. Sakshi recently announced her retirement from the sport after former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new President of the body.

Sakshi has now given her first reaction. "This decision is for the betterment of the wrestlers. We were saying that for a long time that this was a fight for the sisters and the daughters. We want a woman president, a good federation," she said while interacting with the media.

"This is the first step, something good has happened. We would hope that the government stays in our favour. (On retirement announcement) I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," she added.

Sakshi had announced her retirement from wrestling after Sanjay Singh was elected as the new WFI President on December 21. The 2016 Olympics Bronze medallist Sakshi had confirmed her decision in a joint press conference with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. "Yeh ladai dil se ladi hai (We have fought this fight with all our might). If Brij Bhushan’s business partner will be a part of the WFI, then I will quit wrestling. I thank all the Indians who have supported me all this time," Sakshi had said at the conference.

