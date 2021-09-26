Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News September 26 | LIVE Updates

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news photos, videos, views and top stories from politics, sports, education, science, entertainment, lifestyle, yoga, and much more from India and worldwide.

Here is the LIVE coverage of all the news updates as they happen:

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV on a single platform to ensure you don't miss the biggest happenings in India and the world.

Latest India News