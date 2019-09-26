Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Pune declares holiday in schools, colleges due to heavy rains | Live Updates
Live now

Pune declares holiday in schools, colleges due to heavy rains | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 26, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2019 8:30 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News September 26

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 26, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates : Breaking News September 26-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 26, 2019 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Uber announces free accident insurance up to Rs 5 lakh for riders

    Online cab aggregator company Uber announced free accident insurance up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh, covering riders hailing cars, autos and motorcycle.

  • Sep 26, 2019 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Death toll in Pune floods rises to 7

    The death toll due to floods in Pune rises to 7 as fire brigade officials recover few more bodies near Sahakar Nagar area. 

     

  • Sep 26, 2019 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pune schools and colleges closed due to heavy rainfall

    All schools and colleges in Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil of Pune district to remain closed today in view of heavy rainfall in the city. 

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    It's adieu to China's oldest Airport, as Daxing International Airport PKX takes over

    Opened in 1910, Beijing's Nanyuan Airport, the first airport in Chinese history, has officially ceased public operation after saying goodbye its final commercial flight on Wednesday night

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    NDRF teams deployed in Pune

    Three teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have been deployed for flood rescue operations in Pune - one team each at Katraj, Baramati and near Corporation office. A wall collapsed in Katraj last night following heavy rainfall.

  • Sep 26, 2019 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US to take action on any sanctionable Iranian oil transaction: Mike Pompeo

    US imposed new sanctions against Chinese companies that transported Iranian oil contrary to the US sanctions, denying Iran regime revenues for destabilizing conduct at the expense of Iranian people. We'll take action on any sanctionable Iranian oil transaction, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

  • Sep 26, 2019 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    5 dead in Pune wall collapse

    Maharashtra: Five dead after wall collapses due to heavy rains in Sahakar Nagar, Pune

  • Sep 26, 2019 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Blast hits Quetta in Balochistan

    Three injured in a low-intensity bomb blast in Quetta, Balochistan. 

  • Sep 26, 2019 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Water logging in Pune due to heavy rainfall

    Water-logging in parts of Pune due to heavy rainfall. A team of NDRF has been moved towards Katraj for rescue operations.

  • Sep 26, 2019 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    EAM S Jaishankar speaking at Council on Foreign Relations | Highlights

    • You have terrorism in different parts of world but there is no part of world where a country uses it consciously & deliberately as a large scale industry against its neighbour.
    • The issue is not whether to talk or not, everybody wants to talk to their neighbour. Issue is how do I talk to a country that is conducting terrorism & follows a policy of implausible deniability.
    • Level of intimidation had reached a height where senior police officers were lynched on streets of Srinagar, journalists who wrote against separatism were assassinated, military personnel returning home for Eid were kidnapped and killed.
    • Pre August 5 (Abrogation of Article 370) Kashmir was in a mess, difficulties in Kashmir did not start on August 5, it is supposed to be a way of dealing with those difficulties.
    • We had experience of 2016 when a self-advertised terrorist cult figure was killed, a gentleman called Burhan Wani, after that there was spike in violence. Our intention was to manage the situation (post Article 370) without loss of life, restrictions were intended to do that
  • Sep 26, 2019 6:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Strong earthquake jolts Indonesia

    A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale hit Seram, Indonesia at 5:16 am on Thursday. 

     

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi: Video of property dealer's killing goes viral on social media Next StoryMehul Choksi will soon be extradited to India, says Antigua PM  