Pune declares holiday in schools, colleges due to heavy rains | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 26, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Online cab aggregator company Uber announced free accident insurance up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh, covering riders hailing cars, autos and motorcycle.
The death toll due to floods in Pune rises to 7 as fire brigade officials recover few more bodies near Sahakar Nagar area.
All schools and colleges in Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil of Pune district to remain closed today in view of heavy rainfall in the city.
Opened in 1910, Beijing's Nanyuan Airport, the first airport in Chinese history, has officially ceased public operation after saying goodbye its final commercial flight on Wednesday night
Three teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have been deployed for flood rescue operations in Pune - one team each at Katraj, Baramati and near Corporation office. A wall collapsed in Katraj last night following heavy rainfall.
US imposed new sanctions against Chinese companies that transported Iranian oil contrary to the US sanctions, denying Iran regime revenues for destabilizing conduct at the expense of Iranian people. We'll take action on any sanctionable Iranian oil transaction, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Maharashtra: Five dead after wall collapses due to heavy rains in Sahakar Nagar, Pune
Three injured in a low-intensity bomb blast in Quetta, Balochistan.
Water-logging in parts of Pune due to heavy rainfall. A team of NDRF has been moved towards Katraj for rescue operations.
A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale hit Seram, Indonesia at 5:16 am on Thursday.
