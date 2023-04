Two of the 17 Sikhs arrested in California over the weekend from two rival gangs are facing murder charges in several cases in India, while another two are sought in other criminal cases, officials here said Wednesday. The two Sikhs who are facing murder charges in India are Pavittar Singh and Husandeep Singh, according to a spokesperson of California Attorney General. While their nationality has not been disclosed so far, it is believed that they are still Indian citizens and have a pending asylum application. A major mass casualty was prevented when local and federal law enforcement agencies in a series of raids arrested 17 Sikh men from various cities in northern California, mostly in and around the historic Yuba City, which has a predominant Sikh population, from two rival Sikh criminal syndicates. The two rival gangs are called ‘Minta Group’ and the ‘AK47 group.’ The leader of the first group is Minta. Each of the two gangs has at least 30 members. To the surprise of even the law enforcement agencies, the group members were found to have several dangerous firearms upon arrest. “During the investigation, 41 firearms were seized. Those firearms included AR15, AK-47s, handguns, and at least one machinegun,” Jennifer Dupre, the district Attorney of Sutter County said.