Six killed, 5 hurt in bus-oil tanker collision in Bengal | Live Updates

Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
  Six killed, 5 hurt in bus-oil tanker collision in Bengal
New Delhi Updated on: December 01, 2019 8:20 IST
Live updates : Breaking News on December 2019

  • Dec 01, 2019 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Police, district administration conduct raids at various locations in MP

    Police and district administration conducted raids at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, including residence of Jitendra Soni, owner of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore.

  • Dec 01, 2019 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Young woman techie found unconscious in Hyderabad; police suspect sexual assault

    According to police, a young woman techie found unconscious at her residence on Saturday in Hyderabad, sexual assault suspected. Further investigation underway.

  • Dec 01, 2019 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Four arrested for sexually abusing a Class 11th girl

    Four people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 11th girl on November 26. Prime accused in the case are absconding. Further investigation underway.

  • Dec 01, 2019 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    3 minor girls charred to death in Odisha

     Three minor girls were charred to death on Saturday while they were playing near a haystack that caught fire, at Bijmara village in Kalahandi district in Odisha.

     

  • Dec 01, 2019 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Man sent to judicial custody for sending obscene pictures to friend's daughter

     A 40-year-old man was sent to judicial custody for sending obscene pictures & messages to his friend’s minor daughter in Hyderabad. Case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

  • Dec 01, 2019 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    6 killed, 5 hurt in bus-oil tanker collision in Bengal

    Six people were killed while five others were injured after an oil-tanker and a private bus collided head-on near the NTPC crossing in Farakkah in Murshidabad district on Saturday, the police said.

    The injured, some of them in serious conditions, were admitted to the Jangipur sub-divisional hospital.

