Six killed, 5 hurt in bus-oil tanker collision in Bengal | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 01, 2019.
Police and district administration conducted raids at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, including residence of Jitendra Soni, owner of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore.
According to police, a young woman techie found unconscious at her residence on Saturday in Hyderabad, sexual assault suspected. Further investigation underway.
Four people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 11th girl on November 26. Prime accused in the case are absconding. Further investigation underway.
Three minor girls were charred to death on Saturday while they were playing near a haystack that caught fire, at Bijmara village in Kalahandi district in Odisha.
A 40-year-old man was sent to judicial custody for sending obscene pictures & messages to his friend’s minor daughter in Hyderabad. Case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Six people were killed while five others were injured after an oil-tanker and a private bus collided head-on near the NTPC crossing in Farakkah in Murshidabad district on Saturday, the police said.
The injured, some of them in serious conditions, were admitted to the Jangipur sub-divisional hospital.
