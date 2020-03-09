Image Source : PTI Bengaluru reports first positive case of Coronavirus

A Bengaluru resident, who has a recent travel history to the USA, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. This is the first coronavirus positive case in Karnataka's capital. "The condition of the person who has tested positive for coronavirus is stable", Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

India on Monday reported three cases of COVID-19, taking the total cases of Coronavirus positive in India to 43.

More to follow...

