Book titled 'Vision for a Nation: Paths and Perspectives' launched by former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh 

'Vision for a Nation: Paths and Perspectives', edited by Professor Ashish Nandy and Professor Aakash Singh Rathore, was launched in Delhi on Wednesday. This is the first amongst Samruddha Bharat Foundation's 'Rethinking India' series, a set of 14 volumes.

The book was launched by former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and former HRD Minister Shashi Tharoor among others.

During the book launch event, P Chidambaram said: "Samrudha Bharat's essays open up our minds to various aspects and nuances of citizenship, and how one way or another, each one could be a diminished citizen."

While addressing the media, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said: "Samruddha Bharat's volumes contribute to the churning that India is undergoing today."

Talking about the book, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: "The moral urgency of creating a positive alternative paradigm could not be greater. Samruddha Bharat's Vision for a Nation does this."

Samruddha Bharat Foundation is an independent socio-political organization that safeguards and furthers the constitutional idea of India.