Bomb-like device found outside hospital in Noida, area cordoned off

A bomb haux outside a hospital in Noida Sector 63, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning triggered panic in the area. According to news agency ANI, a suspicious device found in Sector 63 area of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As per reports, a suspicious package was found on the road outside a hospital in Noida’s Sector 63, following which the police and bomb squad rushed to the spot. The device was later found removed from the area, police said.

“We cordoned off the area. Expert teams reached here. Prima facie, it appears to be neither an explosive nor a detonator. Bomb Disposal Squad diffused it,” said Alok Singh, Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

This comes a day after the Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 received an anonymous bomb threat.

A person had called on the landline number of Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 and said there was a bomb placed in the basement of the building, a police officer said.

"Police personnel, bomb-disposal squads, dog squads and fire tenders had reached the hospital immediately and the building was checked for any suspicious item. It turned out to be a hoax call," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh had said.

"An investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are on to track the caller," he had added.

