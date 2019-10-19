'Paapi aatma ko shant karna hai': Blogger gets death threat on FB over post on Kamlesh Tiwari

Image Source : FACEBOOK 'Paapi aatma ko shant karna hai': Blogger gets death threat on Facebook

'She should be sent where Kamlesh Tiwari (come less) is,' Kajal Shingala was warned on her Facebook post.

Shingala shared a post on the social networking site about the latest development on the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case where she received a death threat by a user named Mohammed Zaheer.

Shingala shared her ordeal on her twitter account tagging Uttar Pradesh police, Gujarat police, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani asking them to take action against Mohammed Zaheer.

Her post has received hundreds of comments on Facebook, and Shingala has revealed how the comments became increasingly abusive and threatening.

Three persons have been detained in Gujarat while two Muslim clerics from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh have been booked for conspiracy in connection with the murder of saffron leader Kamlesh Tiwari, police said on Saturday.

The gruesome murder of the president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party at his home in Khurshed Bagh in Lucknow has created outrage with demands for swift justice and allegations of police inaction.

Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally murdered at his home at Khursheda Bagh in Lucknow on Friday afternoon.

