BJP will come to power in Maharashtra by March: Narayan Rane

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP leader Narayan Rane

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane has said that Maharashtra will see a change in the guard and predicted that the saffron party will return to power. He said that the BJP, which is the single largest party in the Legislative Assembly, will return to power in March next year.

“As early as possible, by March, the BJP will come to power in Maharashtra,” Rane told reporters in Jaipur.

Rane, however, said that things should be kept ‘secret’ to trigger the collapse of the government.

When asked how he can be so sure that the BJP will return to power, Rane said, “There are certain things that I cannot reveal. If a government is to be removed or a new one is to be formed, then few things should be kept secret.”

The ruling MVA in Maharashtra has Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as its constituents. The alliance is headed by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP and Shiv Sena governed the state together between 2014 and 2019. The two parties contested Assembly elections in 2019 together and secured a comfortable majority. But the Sena joined the ranks with the NCP and Congress following differences with the BJP over CM's post.

Notably, the MVA parties often accuse the BJP of trying to bring down the government. All the three parties have time and again asserted that the ruling alliance will complete its full five-year term under Uddhav's leadership.

Latest India News