BJP will be wiped out: Lalu Yadav claims I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | VIDEO

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today (July 30) took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and said that the party will be wiped out in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"Parties believing in the ideology of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are coming together. BJP will be wiped out. In the coming time, we (I.N.D.I.A alliance) are going to meet in Maharashtra where we will finalise the strategy ahead", former Bihar Chief Minister said.

Lalu Yadav joined a one-day RJD student wing meeting organised by Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav at his residence today (July 30).

“BJP and Narendra Modi are trying to destroy the Constitution. I am requesting all of you that leave everything and fight for the country,” Lalu Yadav said.

I.N.D.I.A or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the Opposition parties was concluded in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while the second such meeting was convened in Karnataka’s Bengaluru and held by Congress on July 17 and 18.

The next meeting will be held in Mumbai.

