​Manipur: Tribals write to Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, seek President's rule

President's rule demand: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an umbrella group of tribals in Manipur, on Saturday (July 29) sought the support of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A for their demand for President’s rule in the violence-hit state.

Manipur has been reeling under ethnic violence since May 3 between the majority Meiteis and tribals that have claimed over 150 lives so far.

In a letter to the Opposition alliance, the delegation of which is on a two-day visit to Manipur, the Forum said, “We fervently appeal to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take up our cause and apprise the nation about our plight.”

"We implore you to help us survive this onslaught by supporting our demand for a separate administration from Manipur and to urge the central government to introduce President rule immediately in Manipur to end the violence," the ITLF said in its two-page letter to the opposition parties.

"Peace remains a distant dream"

The letter which was signed by ITLF chairman Pagin Haokip and secretary Muan Tombing said that peace remains a distant dream in the northeast state even after three months into the conflict.

"While all sides have suffered, the minority Kuki-Zo tribals have borne the brunt of the violence, making up over two-thirds of the deaths in the conflict," it claimed.

The ITLF alleged that thousands of weapons looted from state armouries in Imphal are being used in the "ethnic cleansing campaign".

"To add to our plight, state police commandos with sophisticated guns and mortars have been openly joining armed Meitei gunmen in raiding tribal villages and attacking the frontlines. Gaps in military buffer zones are being constantly exploited, and the army and other security forces are handicapped because President's rule has still not been implemented," it said.

The ITLP said that it has recorded 119 confirmed deaths in the state since the start of violence, which mostly include innocent civilians.

"Tribals and Meiteis are now separated physically. After so much blood and trauma, there is no possibility of them living together again. We refuse to entertain the thought of going back to living under the communal Manipur government controlled by the Meitei community," the letter read.

