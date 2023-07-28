Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah slams Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, says nothing will happen by change in name

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMIT SHAH Amit Shah launches En Mann, En Makkal yatra in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (July 28) hit out at Congress and its allies, including the DMK, stating that nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to I.N.D.I.A.

"When Congress and its allies, including the DMK, go to the people seeking votes, the public would remember the corruption, including the 2G scam and CommonWealth Games scam during the UPA regime, " Shah said while addressing a rally ahead of kick-starting Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai's state-wide 'En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People)' padayatra.

"Congress-DMK and allies opposed the removal of Art 370; is Kashmir ours or not," he asked.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Tamil pitch, Shah said that he honoured Tamil culture by installing the 'sengol' in the new parliament building.

The Home Minister described the DMK regime as the most corrupt in the country and said that the BJP yatra is an attempt to usher in politics of development and good governance in Tamil Nadu.

He named Congress and its allies one by one, including the DMK, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), and accused them all of trying to empower their families and not the nation.

"Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul the Prime Minister, MK Stalin wants to make his son Udhayanidhi the Chief Minister,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah flags off BJP's 'En Mann En Makkal Yatra' from Rameswaram | WATCH

ALSO READ | 'Rising above party lines': Amit Shah writes letter to Oppn leaders of both Houses on Manipur issue