BJP to defeat AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi comfortably, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to repeat a complete sweep for the third consecutive time of all seven seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted on Tuesday (March 5). The BJP had won all seven seats in the 2019 general elections.

According to the poll, BJP is leading in Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi constituencies in Delhi. Notably, the BJP has fielded Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

The BJP had swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the two Lok Sabha elections held in 2019 and 2014, indicating a BJP dominance on the national capital for the third straight year.

Who are contesting from where?

Out of all BJP candidates, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, will be replacing Meenakshi Lekhi for New Delhi, where the AAP has named Somnath Bharti as its candidate from the New Delhi seat. Manoj Tiwari will be retaining his seat in North East Delhi.

Additionally, Praveen Khandelwal, the secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has replaced Union Minister Harsh Vardhan for the Chandni Chowk constituency. Delhi BJP general secretary Kamaljeet Sehrawat has replaced two-time incumbent MP Parvesh Verma for the West Delhi constituency, while Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is replacing Ramesh Bidhuri in South Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress and AAP announced a seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh in February, months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. According to the AAP-Congress seat-sharing pact, Kejriwal's party will contest on four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while the Congress will contest on three seats.

Under the alliance between Congress and AAP, the latter will contest elections in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi constituencies, whereas Congress has got the seats of East Delhi, North-East Delhi and Chandni Chowk. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has given tickets to Sahiram from South Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi and Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:

Total Seats: 7

BJP: 7

AAP, Congress: 0

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

BJP: 7

AAP, Congress: 0

