Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. BJP releases candidates for MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

BJP releases candidates for MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The tenure of 13 MLCs in Uttar Pradesh will end on May 5. BJP with its allies can have a maximum of 10 MLCs and SP may have three.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: March 09, 2024 16:36 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the candidates' list for the biennial election to the Vidhan Parishad from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party has announced Dr Pradeep Verma from Jharkhand as its candidate for Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

From Bihar, the party has fielded Mangal Pandey, Dr Lal Mohan Gupta and Anamika Singh for Vidhan Parishad.

From Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh, Ashok Katariya, Mohit Beniwal, Dharmedra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal, and Santosh Singh.

The tenure of 13 MLCs in UP will end on May 5. BJP with its allies can have 10 MLCs and SP may have three.

ALSO READ | 'If Lord Ram had been in this era, BJP would have sent ED to his home and...': Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement