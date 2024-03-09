BJP releases candidates for MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the candidates' list for the biennial election to the Vidhan Parishad from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party has announced Dr Pradeep Verma from Jharkhand as its candidate for Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

From Bihar, the party has fielded Mangal Pandey, Dr Lal Mohan Gupta and Anamika Singh for Vidhan Parishad.

From Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh, Ashok Katariya, Mohit Beniwal, Dharmedra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal, and Santosh Singh.

The tenure of 13 MLCs in UP will end on May 5. BJP with its allies can have 10 MLCs and SP may have three.

