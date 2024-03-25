Monday, March 25, 2024
     
BJP president JP Nadda's wife's car stolen from service centre in Delhi, FIR registered

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: March 25, 2024 7:31 IST
Image Source : PTI BJP president JP Nadda.

A car belonging to the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was stolen from the Govindpuri area in South East Delhi. According to reports, the vehicle had been entrusted to the driver at a service center in Govindpuri while he went home for dinner. 

Upon his return, the car was found to be missing. After receiving the complaint, Delhi Police examined CCTV footage which revealed the car heading towards Gurugram. However, as of now, the car is yet to be discovered.

Image Source : INDIA TVA copy of the FIR.

Car identified as white Fortuner

The incident took place on March 19. The stolen car, a white Fortuner with Himachal Pradesh registration number HP-03-D-0021, has prompted the filing of an FIR based on the driver Joginder's complaint. Meanwhile, the police said that they had launched an operation to locate the car. 

Further details are awaited. 

ALSO READ: BJP president JP Nadda's tenure extended till June 2024

