BJP president JP Nadda's tenure extended till June 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda's tenure as the party chief was extended till June 2024, in a big move by the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Nadda took over the post of the party's top post from Amit Shah in 2020 and was scheduled to end his tenure in January 2023.

The announcement comes as the BJP held its two-day national council meeting at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states took part in the party's mega meeting which concluded on Sunday. The party discussed the strategy to follow in the Lok Sabha polls.

Under Nadda's tenure as the BJP president, the BJP registered victories in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan. His extenstion of tenure ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, which may be announced anytime soon, is a message by the party. PM Modi has set a target for the BJP to secure at least 370 seats and for the NDA to cross 400 seats in the upcoming general elections.

Nadda at BJP meeting

While addressing the two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the BJP has fulfilled our promise of Ayodhya and Ram Temple. He added, "BJP ruled 5 states in 2014, it is now in power in 12 states and NDA in 17 states."

The convention witnessed the participation of various dignitaries, including ministers from the central cabinet, national and state-level party officials, members of the national council, current and former MPs, MLAs, members of legislative councils, former state presidents, coordinators of the Lok Sabha clusters, mayors, chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities, district panchayat presidents, district presidents, district coordinators, state coordinators of various fronts, media, and social media and IT cell coordinators.