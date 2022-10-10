Bihar: Special cell with couch, AC set up for VIP alcoholics in Samastipur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: Special cell for VIP alcoholics in Samastipur

Bihar: A VIP cell has been set up for VIP drunkards caught intoxicated publicly in Bihar. According to the details, the special has been set up by the Excise Department in Samastipur.

Facilities like AC, single beds, sofa sets and others have been included in the VIP cell.

The cell has been constructed in Samastipur Excise Department to keep those caught for 24 hours, Excise superintendent SK Chaudhary said.

The arrangement has been made on the orders of headquarters.

VIPs arrested for consuming alcohol publicly will be put in the cell for 24 hours, before going to jail, Chaudhary said.

The special ward will house government employees, public representatives and VIPs who are caught drinking alcohol.

There are two beds, a sofa, a table and other such things in the cell, he added.

However, the facility is not available for general offenders.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar imposed a liquor ban in the state on April 6, 2016.

(With inputs from ANI)

