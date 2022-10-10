Monday, October 10, 2022
     
  4. Bihar: Special cell with couch, AC set up for VIP alcoholics in Samastipur

Bihar: Special cell with couch, AC set up for VIP alcoholics in Samastipur

Bihar: Commenting on the set up special cell, an official said general public will not be allowed to use the facilities.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 8:00 IST
Image Source : ANI Bihar: Special cell for VIP alcoholics in Samastipur

Highlights

  • The special has been set up by the Excise Department in Samastipur
  • AC, single beds, a sofa set has been kept inside the special cell
  • VIPs arrested for consuming alcohol publicly will be put in the cell for 24 hours

Bihar: A VIP cell has been set up for VIP drunkards caught intoxicated publicly in Bihar. According to the details, the special has been set up by the Excise Department in Samastipur. 

Facilities like AC, single beds, sofa sets and others have been included in the VIP cell. 

The cell has been constructed in Samastipur Excise Department to keep those caught for 24 hours, Excise superintendent SK Chaudhary said. 

The arrangement has been made on the orders of headquarters. 

VIPs arrested for consuming alcohol publicly will be put in the cell for 24 hours, before going to jail, Chaudhary said. 

The special ward will house government employees, public representatives and VIPs who are caught drinking alcohol. 

There are two beds, a sofa, a table and other such things in the cell, he added.

India Tv - Bihar, Bihar alcoholic VIPs, Samastipur, Bihar Samastipur,

Image Source : ANISpecial cell with AC, sofa for VIP alcoholics in Bihar's Samastipur

However, the facility is not available for general offenders.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar imposed a liquor ban in the state on April 6, 2016.

(With inputs from ANI)

