Bihar: 8, including govt officials, arrested in connection with stolen iron bridge

Eight persons, including two government officials, were arrested for the illegal dismantling of a 60-feet-long iron bridge in Bihar, which made headlines, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to Rohtas Superintendent of Police, those arrested for the "stealth" of the metal bridge over a canal in the district include a sub-divisional officer and an official of the weather department.

"During investigations, we learnt that weather department official Arvind Kumar had led the group, armed with gas cutters and other equipment, which dismantled the structure a few days ago,” the SP said.

Villagers, who expressed curiosity were told, falsely, by Kumar and his associates that they were acting as per orders of the government.

Since the steel structure was in a state of disuse, nobody complained.

"We caught hold of Kumar and came to know that the area's SDO, Radhe Shyam Singh, was the mastermind. The SDO has been arrested along with six other accomplices,” he said.

The JCB machine and the pick-up van, besides gas cutters used in the illegal operation, have also been seized, the SP said, adding, further investigation is underway.

