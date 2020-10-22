Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to AIIMS in Patna

Image Source : PTI Sushil Kumar Modi/FILE

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna.

Detailing about his health condition, Sushil Modi informed on Twitter that his parameters were "perfectly normal". The deputy chief minister said he will soon be back for campaigning for the three-phase Bihar election, slated between October 28 and November 7.

"Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp. No temp for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning," the BJP leader said in a tweet.

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

Earlier on October 18, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi had held a joint election campaign. The two had started the day with a public meeting at Buxar.

The first phase for 71 seats will be held on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage