Big jolt to Pak-based terrorist Rizwan Khan, SIU attaches property in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Kupwara Police has achieved a major success in the fight against terrorism. In a jolt to terrorist Asmas Rizwan Khan operating from Pakistan, the SIU has attached his assets. Almas Rizwan Khan, a terrorist hiding in Pakistan, was originally a resident of Divar Lolab. His father's name was Mohammad Anwar Khan who is no more. Since his departure to Pakistan in the early 1990s, he continues to pose a threat to the peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rizwan Khan was earlier a part of TJI and now he works for TRF. He has conspired many terrorist activities due to which many people in the valley have lost their lives.

Jammu and Kashmir Police is working with all its might to curb his dangerous activities. Many cases are registered against Rizwan Khan and under this, the Kupwara police team identified and attached his 26 Kanal and 4 Marla land located at 3 different places in Divar Lolab of the district.

It is believed that this action of attachment will not only affect his network but will also blunt his ability to carry out terrorist activities.

The attachment of property of terrorists also sends out a message that it is not that they cannot be punished after they go into hiding.

