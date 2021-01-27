Day after R-Day violence in Delhi, 2 farmer unions withdraw support from protests

Image Source : PTI Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the tractor rally amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi.

In a major development, the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and farmer leader Sardar VM Singh have withdrawn support from the ongoing farmers protests against the 3 new farm laws. The move has come after the mayhem that the national capital underwent on Tuesday during the tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day.

Another union which was a participant in the ongoing protest has also withdrawn their support on Wednesday. A farmer protester group Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has also withdrawn their support from the kisan andolan and announced withdrawal from Chilla border.

In a statement, farmer leader Sardar VM Singh said, "I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from the protest."

Continuing speaking, VM said, "the protest will continue until we get MSP guarantee but the protest will not go on in this form with me. We have not come to get people martyred or beaten up."

On Republic Day violence in Delhi, VM Singh said, "I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf."

Union Minister takes stock of situation at Red Fort

A day after the violence and chaos at the Red Fort during the 'tractor rally' by farmers, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel visited the 17th century monument on Wednesday afternoon to assess the "damage".

The Minister, in charge of Culture and Tourism Ministry, visited the spots within the premises where a section of protesters had indulged in vandalism. He was accompanied by senior Delhi Police officers and other officials.

He was apprised by security personnel about the damage done to the structure and the ticket counters and how the protesters had barged into the monument on Tuesday.

Glass panes of structures at the spot as well as police vehicles were also damaged by a section of agitators, who clearly outnumbered security personnel deployed at the Red Fort. Security personnel were hit with sticks and iron rods.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of farmers riding tractors and motor cycles and on foot had swarmed the Red Fort, climbed up to its ramparts while waving the tricolour, farmer union flags and pennants with religious symbols.

