Lalu Yadav takes dig at Centre over Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, says 'Govt woke up when...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Following the central government's decision to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lauded his "mentor" and expressed that the honour should have been bestowed upon him much earlier. Yadav took a swipe at the central government, suggesting that it only became attentive to the needs of Bahujans after the Bihar government conducted the caste census.

Yadav's acknowledgement of Thakur's significant role in his political journey highlights the enduring influence and mentorship that Thakur provided to leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav. The delayed recognition of Thakur with the Bharat Ratna is seen by Yadav as a well-deserved acknowledgement of the leader's contributions to social justice and empowerment.

"My political and ideological guru, Late Karpoori Thakur ji, should have received Bharat Ratna long ago. We raised this voice from the House to the streets, but the Union Government woke up when the present Bihar government of social concern conducted the caste census and increased the scope of reservation for the benefit of Bahujans," Yadav posted on X. The fear is true; politics will have to focus on the concerns of Dalit Bahujan," he further added.

Nitish Kumar's reaction on development

However, Nitish Kumar has commended the Central Government for conferring the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, upon the late former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. Kumar expressed great satisfaction in bestowing this prestigious honour upon a distinguished socialist leader. He lauded the decision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, stating that honouring Late Karpoori Thakur with the highest accolade on his 100th birth anniversary will evoke positive sentiments across various sections of society.

Sushil Modi hits out at Nitish, Lalu

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, saying they only kept making demands for conferring Bharat Ratna on Thakur but could not do anything in this regard even when they were ministers in the central government in the past. "Today, Narendra Modi ji has done it," he said. "Karpoori Thakur ji kept on fighting against the Congress throughout his life. And, today Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar, who call themselves followers of Karpoori Thakur ji, are sitting in the Congress' lap," he charged.

Amit Shah hails govt's decision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on the former Chief Minister of Bihar. "Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur ji, the brave son of the land of Bihar, fought a long struggle to create an all-inclusive governance system. He remained dedicated to fighting for the rights of people from backward classes, Dalits, poor and farmers throughout his life. The decision of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour Karpoori Thakur ji with Bharat Ratna on his birth centenary is a true tribute to his tireless struggles," he wrote on X.

Why Bharat Ratna to Thakur?

It is worth mentioning here that the conferment of this esteemed award serves as a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's unwavering commitment to uplifting the underprivileged segments of society and his persistent advocacy for social justice. Fondly referred to as 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), Thakur's unassuming personal demeanour served as a profound source of inspiration, and his impact on Indian politics has been of monumental significance. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar hails Bharat Ratna to ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, RJD leader terms it 'BJP's poll gimmick'

ALSO READ: Karpoori Thakur to get Bharat Ratna: All you need to know about Bihar's former CM