Bharat Bandh today LIVE Updates: Commercial markets to remain closed as 8 crore traders join strike

Over 40,000 trade associations has extended support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday to protest against the new E-Way Bill and rising petrol and diesel prices. The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has also decided to support the strike. Traders are demanding from the government to abolish certain rules of the new E-Way. They said that vehicles may be tracked by the government using Fast Tag connectivity to E-invoice. Besides, they argue that transporters should not be subject to any penalty for any time-based compliance target of transit. “All state level-transport associations have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport in protest of the fuel price hike and scrapping of new E-way bill laws introduced by government," Bill. AITWA national president Mahendra Arya said. He said that diesel prices should be reduced and mechanisms need to be discussed and created with the Transport Industry for future regulation. According to CAIT, protests will be held nationwide in 1,500 places.

SKM appeals to farmers to peacefully participate in Bharat Bandh

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading anti-farm laws protests at Delhi borders, appealed to farmers to peacefully participate in a 'Bharat Bandh' called by transport and trade unions. The Morcha, in a statement, said it supports the 'Bharat Bandh' called by transport and trade unions on Friday. "We appeal to all farmers in the country to support all the 'Bharat Bandh' protesters peacefully and make the Bandh a success," it said.

Farmers to celebrate Yuva Kisan Diwas today

The farmers protesting at Delhi borders for three months demanding repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and MSP for their crops will celebrate "Yuva Kisan Diwas" on Friday. On this day, all the stages of SKM will be operated by the youth.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the foremost apex bodies of India's Road Transport Sector, has extended support to Bharat Bandh call by The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against Goods and Services Tax (GST) and its Eway Bill rules.

Bharat Bandh Today: All state level-transport associations including Bombay Goods Transport Association, SIMTA, KGTA, Baroda Goods Transport Association, Vapi Transport Association, HGTA, CGTA, Car Carrier Association, Association of Transporters Poona, and many others have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport for scrapping of E-way bill laws introduced by the government.

