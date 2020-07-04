Man arrested for impersonating as navy officer and making TikTok videos in uniform in Kochi

Man arrested for impersonating navy officer and making TikTok videos in uniform in Kochi

Kerala police on Saturday arrested a man for posing as an officer (Lieutenant) in Indian Navy near Naval Base, Kochi. The man, Raja Nath, 23 hailing from Nadia in West Bengal was travelling to various places in Naval Uniform. The individual has also uploaded videos on ‘TikTok’ posing as a Naval Officer. Raja Nath arrived Kochi on October 19 he got his uniform stiched from a local shop in Kochi.

The police have registered a case against the individual under Sec 140 of IPC for impersonating as an officer in Indian Navy and has also recovered Naval uniforms/ badges from his residence.

A similar incident was reported in Thevara Police Station for impersonation as Commander in Indian Navy. This individual, identified as Nibit Daniel, was allegedly involved in fraudulent activities by posing as a senior officer in Indian Navy who had also got uniforms stitched locally.

It is hereby reiterated that impersonation of service personnel by others is a cognizable offence and those indulging in such activities would be subject to stringent measures in order to avoid Anti-national elements from utilizing this method for ulterior motives, which pose a potentially grave threat to national security.

District administrations of Kutch (Gujarat) and Srinagar, and State Government of Punjab had issued orders for ban on unauthorized sale of Armed forces uniform under section 144 of CrPC. Indian Navy is taking up a similar case with Kerala State government for ban of unauthorised sale of Armed forces’ uniform in Kerala.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage