'Become little modern, don't...,' Congress leader comments on Yogi Adityanath's outfit for Mumbai meetings

Hussain Dalwai on Yogi Adityanath outfit: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (MP), Hussain Dalwai, has made a controversial statement against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over his 'saffron outfit' (bhagwa clothes), saying that the latter should wear modern clothes.

"Don't talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes, and become a little modern. Embrace modern ideas," Dalwai said.

Coming down heavily on UP CM who is on two days visit to Mumbai to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month, the Congress leader said that Yogi should develop new industries in his own state instead of taking industries from Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra has provided good facilities for industry. So instead of taking industries from Maharashtra, you should develop new industries in the state. Create an environment to allow them to thrive," Dalwai said while talking to the reporters on Wednesday (January 4).

He further said that UP CM should embrace some modernity as the industry is a symbol of modernity.

Committed to making Uttar Pradesh one trillion-dollar economy and having successfully completed roadshows abroad to invite foreign investors to the Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023) and introduce them to the opportunities available in various sectors in the state through his team of ministers and officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has himself taken charge now to bring massive domestic investments to the state.

The Chief Minister will start the domestic roadshows from Mumbai, the financial capital of the country today, meeting the country's leading tycoons and bankers as well as prominent film personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida. It is noteworthy that in December, under the guidance of CM Yogi, eight delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore.

The roadshows in nine Indian cities, which starts today, are a continuation of that exercise. As per the schedule of CM Yogi, before and after the roadshow, will also have one-to-one meetings with various industrialists. This meeting will be on the basis of Business to Government (B2G).

