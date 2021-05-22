Bangladeshi woman, sold by her husband for greed of money, apprehended by BSF

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV BSF apprehends woman near Bangladesh border who was sold by her husband.

In what can be termed as a nightmare incident for a woman, a husband sold his wife and her sister for the greed of money. The victim woman was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) near Bangladesh border while she was trying to cross it when she narrated her painful ordeal.

The incident came to light when troops deployed at border out post Jhorpara under South Bengal Frontier apprehended a Bangladeshi woman from the ​​District Nadia, West Bengal while she was trying to cross the border illegally. The tropps apprehended woman named Ruma Akhtar, 19 years old (fictitious name), a resident of District Mymensinghpur, Bangladesh.

As per the statement released by the BSF, on May 21, 2021, vigilant troops deployed along the border of Border out Post Jhorpara of 08 Batallion BSF saw suspicious movement of a man and a woman in a sesame field near the Indo-Bangladesh Border Road (IBBR).

On being challenged by BSF troops, they tried to escape from the spot. Upon being chased by the troops, the woman was apprehended in a sesame field. However, the man managed to escape taking advantage of the jute crops.

Husband sold wife, her sister for Rs 3 lakh

The troops brought the arrested woman to the Border Out Post Jhorpara where she revealed during preliminary questioning that she had married a Bangladeshi man Mohammad Yusuf (name changed) five months ago.

Three months ago, she came to India illegally with her husband and her sister. She further stated that after some time, her husband sold her and her sister in Rs 3 lakh to an Indian tout namely Rahul, who is the residents of Ranaghat.

Rahul was involved in prostitution business on Digha Beach with the help of two other persons named Praveen and Bappi. On getting the opportunity, they escaped from the swamp of prostitution work.

The woman narrated her painful ordeal saying she wanted to get out of this swamp and one day she got a chance to fled away from the brothel with her sister.

Few days back, her sister had already moved to Bangladesh. Whereas she met a tout Sharif of Bangaon who assured her to cross the Border with the help of his associate Kalu, and Sharif. He took Rs15000 from her, the woman said.

The apprehended woman has been handed over to police station Dhanatala for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Kumar Singh, Inspector General South Bengal has appreciated the efforts of the Unit and has congratulated the Commanding Officer of 08 Batallion for the job.

He has directed to Unit to take steps against such crimes and directed to make constant contact with local police officers, so that effective and joint actions can be taken against the brokers involved in such crimes.

Latest India News