Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma instructs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for 'provoking crowd'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed the police to register case against Rahul Gandhi 'for provoking the crowd'. The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the city on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma said on X while replying to Indian Youth Congress National president Srinivas BV.

Indian Youth Congress National president had on X shared a video about the police action against the crowd and had said, "There is a conspiracy to stop Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra once again by putting up barricades. But we will not let this happen now.. Use as many sticks as you want.. this war will continue now.."

Our fight is with Assam CM: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city, and said, "We have broken barricades, but will not break the law". The Congress leader was earlier accorded a boisterous welcome as he tried to enter Guwahati and addressed some varsity students on the way.

"Congress workers do not fear anyone," he said, adding that "we will defeat the BJP in Assam and form the Congress government soon." He also lauded the police for doing their job well. "We know that police officers have done a good job and followed orders, with one person coming and lying down before the (yatra) bus. We are not against you. We are against the chief minister who is most corrupt. Our fight is with him," Gandhi said.