Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over Agniveer scheme, BJP counters

Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on the Centre over its Agnipath Yojna, said they're doing it so they do not have to pay pensions to defence persons anymore and also questioned the whereabouts of the government's money. He also alleged that the Centre has reduced the percentage of budget for the states.

"It is for the first time in the history of the country that the Centre, justifying their Agnipath Yojna, said they're doing it so they do not have to pay pensions to defence persons anymore," Kejriwal said, adding, "Centre has time & again repeated that they don't have money, have decreased money that was given to states. Tax being collected is much higher as compared to 2014 but they have no money. Where is the money going?"

"Never in past 75 years has govt taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol & diesel is over 1000 cr. They're now saying all free things by govt should end, fee should be charged in govt schools, hospitals. They're saying free rations to be stopped," he said.

He also accused the Centre of benefiting its 'super rich' friends. "Where did all money of the Centre go? They're forgiving loans of their friends with this govt money. They've even forgiven taxes of their billionaire friends," asked Kejriwal.

However, moments after Delhi CM's presser, BJP called out for his lies. Terming all his allegations 'brazen lies', BJP's Amit Malaviya said, "Center hasn’t waived off loans but recovered 6.5 lakh crore since 2014-15. No where has Centre said that Agniveer is to cut pension bill. Modi Govt has all the money for our Armed Forces. No tax on loose food items. States levied VAT earlier."

