Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kejriwal launches drive to make Delhi pothole-free

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a campaign to make Delhi pothole-free which will be undertaken by the Public works Department under his government.

The mega exercise is to free 1260 kms of roads managed by its Public Works Department (PWD) from potholes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a series of tweets said it was first time that such a big scale road inspection was being done to free the PWD roads from potholes caused by rains and wear and tear.

दिल्ली सरकार के आधीन PWD सड़कों को गड्ढा मुक्त बनाने का अभियान आज से शुरू



50 विधायक आज 25-25 KM सड़क का निरिक्षण करेंगे, जिसमें हर विधायक के साथ एक इंजीनियर भी होगा



ऐप के जरिए गड्ढे या अन्य खराबी की फोटो और लोकेशन रिकॉर्ड होगी और हर खराबी को तुरंत ठीक कर दिया जाएगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2019

Fifty ruling AAP legislators, each accompanied by an engineer will inspect 25 km of road stretch in their areas. An App will be used to locate and record the potholes and other damages, which will be repaired immediately, said the Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal has announced to launch the city-wide exercise from October 5 to identify potholes on roads.

"It will be like physical audit of PWD's roads and we will have complete information about the current condition of city's roads. Fifty MLAs will be part of this exercise," he had said.

Although only some roads in the city come under the PWD which are used by lakhs of vehicles every day. The exercise is aimed at ensuring people face no problems due to bad roads after the rains, Kejriwal said.

He said that if team consisting an MLA and a PWD engineer finds potholes, a photo of the same will be uploaded on department's software for swift action.

(With PTI inputs)

