Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 'A scared dictator', Rahul and other Oppn leaders react to ED action

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy case. The arrest of AAP national convenor triggered attacks by the opposition parties led by Congress, JMM, DMK and AIDMK. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Modi government, saying a scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy.

"A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this," the Congress leader wrote in Hindi on X.

Rajya Sabha MP and JMM leader Mahua Maji said, "Wherever there is non-BJP govt, these things are happening in those states only. Elections are going to be held, model code of conduct is in place but the way things are going on, firstly in Jharkhand and then in Delhi, this isn't democracy but a preparation for autocracy..."

Saravanan Annadurai, DMK spokesperson said it was on expected lines and he (PM Modi) wants to divert the attention of the common man from the mega scam, the biggest loot, the extortion racket that the BJP has run (Electoral Bond).

"The High Court questioned the ED that what is the evidence that they had got to go behind Arvind Kejriwal. They (ED) sought time in the court and now come knocking at his doors. We hope the Supreme Court will intervene to ensure that democracy prevails," she added.

