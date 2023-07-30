Arunachal Pradesh: Centre sanctioned upgradation of 91 roads, 30 bridges under PMGSY, says Rijiju

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Northeast development push: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday (July 30) said that the Centre has sanctioned the upgradation of 91 roads and 30 long-span bridges in Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The Minister of earth sciences, in a statement, said that the total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 757.58 crore.

Rijiju emphasised on the early completion of these projects sanctioned by the Union Rural Development Ministry, and said that the work would boost rural connectivity in 500 habitations in various districts such as Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lepa Rada, Lohit, Longding and Lower Dibang Valley.

“Residents of Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng and West Siang districts will get benefit from these projects,” he said.

The Minister said that more developmental projects will be launched in the next five years.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh is finally “getting its due” under the double-engine governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state.

“All these roads and bridges will provide an improved connectivity with all-weather surfacing to remote and far-flung habitations in the state for overall socio-economic development,” the minister said.

Improved surface connectivity would also help students, farmers and patients with better accessibility to schools, agricultural markets and health centres, he added.

Rijiju said that better access to educational institutes will also help improve school attendance and higher studies.

