Army schools across country on target of ISI, students from Jammu and Kashmir, Noida getting calls from Pak

Army schools across the country are these days the target of the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. Students in army schools from Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are receiving calls and messages from Pakistan. In the call from Pakistan, the students are allegedly being asked to join ISI. And are also being asked to share every minute detail about their school, teachers and parents. Pakistani agents are talking to the students posing as teachers and asking for OTP from them in the name of connecting them to their group. A similar case has also come to the fore in Army Public School of Jammu-Kashmir and Noida. This has created a stir in the whole country.

Students of several other schools, including Army Public Schools, across the country, are now receiving calls and WhatsApp messages asking them to join certain groups on social media and share sensitive information. Army sources said the students have been receiving calls and messages on WhatsApp from two mobile numbers from people working for Pakistani intelligence agencies. Sources said these people posing as school teachers ask students to join the "new class group" and send them a "one time password" (OTP).

Schools sent alerts to parents

After receiving such calls and messages from the students of army schools, a message has been sent by the school management to the parents to be alert. According to sources, once students join their group, they are asked to share sensitive information. As per the advisory issued by the Principals of Army Public School, these people are asking the students for information like their father's job, school routine and timings, names of teachers, uniform. It has been said in the advisory that messages may come from other numbers as well and the working procedure may also be changed. In this, the parents of the students have been asked to be vigilant about suspicious calls.

