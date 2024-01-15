Army Day: President Murmu extends greetings to personnel, PM Modi shares special video message | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/PRESIDENT OF INDIA, PTI President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on Army Day 2024.

Army Day: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (January 15) extended greetings of Army Day to the personnel of the Indian Army and said that they have always displayed selfless devotion and professionalism during conflicts, counter-terrorism operations and disasters. The President also remembered and paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army soldiers in the history of the country and said that the nation stands united in expressing solidarity with their families.

The President who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed forces in her address to the Indian Army said, "I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2024."

"The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the country's security. The Indian Army has always displayed professionalism during conflicts, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, national calamities and disasters. The exemplary leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the men and women of the Indian Army is admirable," President Murmu said in her message.

Murmu further said in her message that we salute the sacrifice of bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

"Today, we recall and salute the sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The country stands united in expressing solidarity with their families, who have endured the loss of their loved ones with courage and fortitude" the President said.

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the Army Day greetings to the Indian Army and shared a special video for them on his X handle.

“On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience,” he posted on X.

In his message, the Prime Minister lauded the force and said that they have always undertaken their duty with extreme courage and valour.

"Whether it is combating outside threats or helping out during times of natural calamities, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army have undertaken their duty with courage. As a disciplined and powerful force the Indian Army has made a name for itself in the world" the Prime Minister said.

"In this Amrit Kaal, the nation is making rapid strides towards a Viksit Bharat. The Indian Army along with being responsible for the security and stability of the nation is also playing a key role in nation building. I am confident the nation will draw from this strength and take the county to new heights" the Prime Minister added.

"On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience" he added.

Chief of Defence Staff's wishes

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan extended greetings on the occasion and said that the dedication and spirit of the soldiers are the bedrock of the nation's security.

"On the occasion of 76th Army Day 2024, I extend my greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and Veer Naris. Your unwavering dedication, invincible attitude and indomitable spirit are the bedrock of our nation's security," Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said.

Army Chief extends wishes

"On the occasion of Army Day 2024, I convey my felicitations and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, Veterans and their families. We solemnly remember and pay homage to our comrades who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. Their supreme sacrifice shall always inspire us," General Manoj Pande said.

15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.

ALSO READ | Saluting the Sentinels: India celebrates its 76th Army Day | Here's everything you need to know