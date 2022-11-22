Andhra Pradesh: Woman delivers baby on road in Tirupati after hospital staff deny admission

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A man, said to be a worker at a primary health centre, helped the woman deliver the baby.

A woman delivered a baby on a road near a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati town on Tuesday. The incident happened after the hospital staff denied her admission. This shocking incident happened in front of Tirupati Maternity Hospital. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen helping the woman deliver the baby while two other women can be seen holding a bedsheet to cover her.

They can be seen telling the woman that they could not admit her as no one was accompanying her. Some passers-by came to the woman's rescue when she started experiencing labour pain. A man, said to be a worker at a primary health centre, helped the woman deliver the baby.

The woman and baby were allowed to be brought inside the hospital only after the locals lodged their protest. Senior health officers said a probe has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken against those found guilty.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Boy arrested under POCSO Act after teen girl delivers baby

Latest India News