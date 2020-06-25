Image Source : ANDHRA PRADESH GOVT Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends functioning till June 28 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended its functioning in the light of the fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak in India. The court will remain suspended till June 28. As per reports, the work of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Unit, Vijaywada, Krishna District is also suspended till the same date.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) remains fully functional and is hearing pleas on daily basis. In a Supreme Court hearing today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), informed the court of the decision taken by the board to suspend the remaining class 10 as well as class 12 exams that were slated between July 1 and July 15.

