Anand Sharma opposes caste census, says it is 'disrespect to Indira, Rajiv Gandhi's legacy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma opposed the 'caste census', saying it is 'disrespect to the former prime minister - Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's legacy'.

The former Union minister wrote a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his reservation on the caste census.

"...In my considered view, a Caste Census cannot be a panacea nor a solution for the unemployment and prevailing inequalities....In my humble opinion, this will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji," the letter asserted.

The Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics and the departure from the historic position of the party is a matter of concern for many, he said in the letter.

He also said that the articulation of party position should be balanced and should eschew the radical posturing of regional and caste-based organisations.

It needs mention that the last census to enumerate caste differentiation was in 1931 during the British colonial regime, he wrote.

After independence, a conscious policy decision was made by the government not to canvass caste-related questions in the census, except for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which is collected by the states.

"All Census Commissioners, after independence, have recorded their reasons and disapproval of a National Caste Census citing overlap, duplication, data lacking in accuracy and doubtful authenticity. A fundamental departure from time honoured policy on this critical and sensitive subject has major long-term national implications," Sharma said.

As a party with inclusive approach, Sharma said, "The Congress should strive to reclaim its role as builder of national consensus and build a harmonious society. The articulation of party position should be balanced and eschew the radical posturing of regional and caste-based organisations. The Congress has firmly believed in transparency, democratic discussion and respected freedom of expression."

Also read: Delhi High Court demands evidence from Enforcement Directorate in Arvind Kejriwal case