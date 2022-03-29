Anand Mahindra amazed by man's cycle riding skills: 'This man has built-in gyroscope in body' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @ANANDMAHINDRA Man rides bicycle with amazing sense of balance.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, shared a video of man riding a bicycle while holding a bunch of clothes with his hands but still maintained amazing balance control without even holding the handle.

The man in video is seen flawlessly riding a bicycle, taking turns, while holding a big bunch of clothes, with incredible sense of balance.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra gave a thumbs up and wrote, "This man is a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained…"

Not a first time when Anand Mahindra has shared a video lauding peoples' skills. The Mahindra Group chairman keeps sharing such videos that are inspiring, motivational, learning and are fun to watch.

