Anand Mahindra 'awestruck' by disabled rickshaw puller, offers him job | Watch

In the video, the disabled rickshaw puller can be seen riding an innovative hybrid of a rickshaw attached to a motor vehicle in the front. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2021 17:40 IST
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday sought a job for a disabled rickshaw puller at Mahindra Logistics. He shared his video on Twitter, saying he was 'awestruck' by the man.

He wrote, "Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last-mile delivery?"

Soon after, Mahindra Logistics replied positively to Anand's proposal. On the video, Mahindra Logistics commented, "Sure Anand ! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero".

In the video, the disabled rickshaw puller can be seen riding an innovative hybrid of a rickshaw attached to a motor vehicle in the front. He has no arms or legs but can be seen driving his vehicle effortlessly. 

