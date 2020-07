Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devendra Fadnavis wishes speedy recovery to COVID-19 positive Amitabh Bachchan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has wished Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after the latter confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery! Get well soon @SrBachchan hi," Fadnavis said.

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

