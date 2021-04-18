Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal's Nadia ahead of phase 6 polls

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign in support of BJP candidates, ahead of the 6th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Nakashipara, in Nadia district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow at Bethuaduari in Nadia district to drum up support for BJP candidate from Nakashipara

assembly constituency. Shantanu Deb has been fielded by the saffron party to contest from the seat, where polling will be held on April 22.

The colourful roadshow attracted a huge crowd as the caravan of the BJPs star campaigner inched forward from the Nithu Bazar area to Gandhi More.

Holding party flags and cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, participants of the roadshow chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Amit Shah ki Jai'.

Shah waved at the crowd as the procession moved with the supporters performing kirtans (devotional songs) with traditional musical instruments such as Khol, 'Kansar, and harmonium.

People stood on both sides of the road and balconies to catch a glimpse of Shah.

