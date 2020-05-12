Amid lockdown, Bihar sees surge in domestic violence

Image Source : AP Representational image

The enforcement of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has put one vulnerable group more at risk in Bihar. Domestic violence has escalated in the state as women confined to their homes during the lockdown have no escape from their abusers.

Former Bihar Youth Congress leader Lalan Kumar on Tuesday said, "The cases of domestic violence against women have seen a dramatic rise in all the police stations records in the state since the imposition of lockdown. This shows police inaction while the state has a shortage of women staff in all the stations."

"Recently the National Commission for Women (NCW) released a figure which says that in March alone, the commission registered 587 complaints in connection with domestic violence", Kumar said.

He demanded from the state government that women police personnel should be appointed in each police station as soon as possible.

Kumar said, "A spate of rape cases has also been reported in the state during the lockdown. A minor girl was gang raped by five youths in Darbhanga on May 8. On the same day, another gang rape of a minor girl in Kishanganj also came to light. On May 1, a minor girl in the state capital was raped."

Though arrests were made in some cases, but in the maximum number of such incidents the criminals were still at large, he alleged.

