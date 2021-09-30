Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amarinder Singh changes Twitter bio, drops Congress symbol

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has now removed the Congress party's symbol from his Twitter account's bio, triggering talks over his future move after resigning as CM on September 18.

Speculations are rife that Amarinder could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the next year's Assembly elections in Punjab. Earlier on Wednesday, Amarinder met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, keeping everyone guessing about his next move. On Thursday, according to reports, Amarinder is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He met NSA Ajit Doval in the morning, dropping an indication that he is parting ways with the grand old party and he may join the saffron party or float his own regional outfit which can dent the prospects of the Congress.

Amarinder is in Delhi for the last two days and his meeting with Shah has added another dimension to Punjab politics.

After meeting Shah last evening, Amarinder had said he discussed the internal security situation in Punjab with the Home Minister. But the politically significant meeting raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the BJP.

"Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification," Amarinder tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress in a last ditch attempt has roped in senior leaders to talk to Amarinder and persuade him not to join the BJP. Leaders like Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath and Bhupinder Singh Hooda have been roped in for the task as the three shared good relationship with the former Punjab Chief Minister.

Punjab is among the five states that will go to polls early next year.

