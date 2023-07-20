Aligarh Muslim University student working as ISIS operative arrested by NIA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A 19-year-old student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over alleged links with terrorist organisation ISIS.

Identified as Faizan Ansari alias Faiz, the student was arrested after raids were conducted by the NIA at his residence in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as part of agency's crackdown on ISIS modules operating in the country.

The accused has been taken into the custody and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

In a statement, the NIA said, "the conspiracy was aimed at carrying out violent terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS."

