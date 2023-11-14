Akhilesh Yadav attacks Congress over caste census, says 'their traditional vote bank is not with them'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched yet another attack on Congress over the caste census. Hitting out at his I.N.D.I.A bloc ally, the SP leader also reminded them that the party did not conduct a caste census when it was in power.

Speaking to the news agency ANI in Satna district, Yadav said that the Congress is the party that did not conduct caste census after independence. "When all the parties in the Lok Sabha were demanding a caste census, they did not conduct a caste census," he said. "Why do they want to do so today? Because they know that their traditional vote bank is not with them," he added.

His statements came as Congress has been demanding from the Centre to hold a caste census. Earlier on November 9, the Samajwadi Party chief had said the Congress did not implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission and has opposed the caste census.

Speaking to reporters in Rajnagar in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, he said the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were now talking about caste census with an eye on polls. "The Congress, which never talked about social justice, is doing so today. Who stopped the Mandal Commission recommendations? The Congress. Who stopped the caste census? The Congress," Yadav said.

Rahul Gandhi demands Centre to hold caster census

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre for not agreeing to their demand. "I told Prime Minister Modi many times to get the caste census conducted across the country. But he doesn't say a word about the caste census. Rather he says that there is no caste in the country. If we come to power in the state, we guarantee that we will conduct a caste census. Everybody needs to know about their strength in the country", Gandhi said while addressing a poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

Clamour over the caste census

Meanwhile, other I.N.D.I.A alliance parties have also intensified their demand for a caste census, which only the Central government can conduct as per the law. The caste survey was conducted by the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, and several state governments headed by opposition parties have announced plans to carry out similar surveys. The I.N.D.I.A bloc has been calling for a nationwide caste census, arguing that this will help shape policies for various social groupings based on their population.

(With inputs from agencies)

