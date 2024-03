Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: The Agnibaan SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator (SOrTeD) rocket of Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos sits on the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.

The highly anticipated launch of the 'AGNIBAAN SOrTeD (Sub-Obital Technology Demonstrator)' Mission, initially scheduled for 07:00 Hrs IST on March 22, 2024, has been postponed due to technical issues. The new launch date will be announced at a later time.