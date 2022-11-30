Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing Shraddha Walkar, to undergo narco test tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala to undergo narco test on December 1.

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will undergo narco test on December 1 (Thursday). Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials said that Poonawala will undergo narco analysis test at a government hospital in Rohini area.

The Saket court has allowed the plea of Delhi Police on December 1.

Meanwhile, Aftab has also confessed to committing the crime during his polygraph test conducted at FSL, Rohini in the national capital, on Wednesday (November 30).

The polygraph test ended on Tuesday (November 29) after multiple sessions, the sources said. "The accused has confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar and disposing of her body parts in several areas," they said.

Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL, Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, said, "The narco analysis test on Poonawala will be conducted on Thursday at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini. The FSL team is prepared for the test. The FSL team along with the doctors will be present at the time of the test."

According to the officials, the narco test would take around three to four days.

On Monday and Tuesday, the remaining sessions of polygraph test on Poonawala were conducted. The polygraph test is not admissible in a court. During probe, the Delhi Police recently contacted a woman who met Poonawala after Walkar's murder.

On Wednesday, police said Poonawala had called the woman, a psychologist, to his residence in Mehrauli twice in October. Poonawala came in contact with the woman through a dating mobile application, police said.

The woman revealed during the investigation that she did not have any idea about the incident. She said that he (Poonawala) was behaving normally during her visits and that she never saw him scared, they said.

The pieces of Walkar's body were kept inside the refrigerator when he called the psychologist at his place, police sources had said. The woman told police that Poonawala also had a different variety of deodorants and he was a foody.

Police had said that Poonawala earlier used to do food vlogging. Poonawala allegedly gave a ring to the psychologist in October that belonged to Shraddha Walkar.

Police also said that the accused's new partner was shocked when she got to know about the incident. Police are investigating the case from all angles, officials said.

On Monday, Poonawala was attacked by some people outside the FSL where he was taken for the polygraph test, following which security was beefed up outside the laboratory on Tuesday where he was again taken for the test.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar in May and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

